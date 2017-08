Nov 25 (Reuters) - Investment Fund Managers SA :

* Said on Thursday that following sale of all shares in IFM Global Asset Management Sp. z o.o. decided to appoint Aleksander Jawien, former CEO of IFM Global Asset Management, new Investment Fund Managers' CEO

* Izabela Piecuch-Jawien, former company's CEO, has been appointed vice chairman of the management board

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: