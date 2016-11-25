FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Cerved Information Solutions: Cerved Group signs EUR 100 mln incremental financing to fund acquisition of NPLs servicing platform of BMPS
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
North Korea
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 25, 2016 / 7:56 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Cerved Information Solutions: Cerved Group signs EUR 100 mln incremental financing to fund acquisition of NPLs servicing platform of BMPS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25(Reuters) - Cerved Information Solutions SpA :

* Said on Thursday its subsidiary Cerved Group SpA signed an agreement for an incremental facility for 100 million euros with a consortium of banks composed of BNP Paribas SA - Italian Branch, Intesa Sanpaolo SpA, Mediobanca - Banca di Credito Finanziario SpA and Unicredit SpA

* The Incremental Facility will be available to Cerved Group to finance the acquisition of the NPLs servicing platform of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA

* The Incremental Facility envisages repayment due on July 15, 2022, margin over Euribor of 2.50 pct, subject to margin ratchet in line with margin ratchet applicable to the existing term bullet facility under the "Forward Start" credit agreement

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.