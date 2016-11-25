FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Blirt unit to start liquidation proceedings
November 25, 2016 / 9:20 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Blirt unit to start liquidation proceedings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Blirt SA :

* Said on Thursday that extraordinary meeting of partners of its unit, BS-154 Sp. z o.o., revolved to start liquidation proceedings of the unit

* Said the decision to start the process of liquidation of BS-154 Sp. z o.o. is the result of analysis obtained in the course of research on BS-154 product which showed no significant competitive advantages over existing anti-cancer drugs from the group of cytostatics

* Blirt holds 82.5 pct in BS-154 Sp. z o.o.

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

