BRIEF-Kerdos Group's creditors council to request update of restructuring plan

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Kerdos Group SA :

* Said on Thursday that its creditors council decided that the company's restructuring plan should be updated given the current direction of restructuring proceedings of Dayli Polska Sp. z o.o.

* Said the company's creditors council plans to request the restructuring plan to be updated immediately, no later than on Dec. 31

* Kerdos' creditors council said that the restructuring plan should be based on proposal of conversion of liabilities into shares

* Said the creditors council of Dayli Polska Sp. z o.o. resolved to request manager of Dayli Polska to lease the enterprise, search for investor, also outside the drugstore industry, and start sale of assets

