BRIEF-WSE reprimands 19 cos for delays in financial reporting

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Said on Thursday that it resolved to reprimand 19 companies for delaying the publication of their financial reports

* Reprimands the following companies: 5th Avenue Holding SA , Assetus SA, Astro SA, B2BPartner SA , BDF SA, Concept Liberty Group SA, DASE SA, Fluid SA, GC Investment SA, Hurtimex SA, Inno-Gene SA, Internet Union SA , Marsoft SA, MGM Systems SA, MVA Green Energy SA, Provecta IT SA, Rajdy 4X4 SA , Teliani Valley Polska SA and Wealth Bay SA

