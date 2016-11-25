FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-WSE reprimands 19 cos for delays in financial reporting
November 25, 2016 / 10:05 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-WSE reprimands 19 cos for delays in financial reporting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Said on Thursday that it resolved to reprimand 19 companies for delaying the publication of their financial reports

* Reprimands the following companies: 5th Avenue Holding SA , Assetus SA, Astro SA, B2BPartner SA , BDF SA, Concept Liberty Group SA, DASE SA, Fluid SA, GC Investment SA, Hurtimex SA, Inno-Gene SA, Internet Union SA , Marsoft SA, MGM Systems SA, MVA Green Energy SA, Provecta IT SA, Rajdy 4X4 SA , Teliani Valley Polska SA and Wealth Bay SA

Source text - bit.ly/2fYEBXD

Gdynia Newsroom

