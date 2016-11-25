FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Canada Post says Canada Post segment's loss before tax in Q3 of $60 mln
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
North Korea
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 25, 2016 / 5:05 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Canada Post says Canada Post segment's loss before tax in Q3 of $60 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Canada Post Corp:

* Net financial impact of labour uncertainty is estimated at $100 million for Q3 in Canada Post segment

* Canada Post segment records $60 million loss before tax in third quarter

* Reports Canada Post segment's loss before tax in Q3 of $60-million compared to a loss before tax of $13 million

* Labour uncertainty in Q3 meant that volumes in parcels line of business declined for first time since Q1 of 2014

* Canada Post Group of companies reported a loss before tax of $25 million in Q3, compared to a profit before tax of $10 million

* Says in Q3, transaction mail volumes decreased by 120 million pieces or 13.8 per cent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.