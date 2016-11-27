U.S. Healthcare organization adds Sectra module to its enterprise imaging architecture

STOCKHOLM, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Sectra

* U.S. Healthcare organization ProMedica is adding the Sectra Cardiology Module into its existing enterprise imaging architecture

* ProMedica’s twelve hospitals and six ambulatory surgery centers in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan provide 4.7 million patient encounters annually. All the facilities utilize Sectra PACS and, earlier this year, the Sectra VNA architecture was configured to prepare for the inclusion of cardiology and other non-radiology images. Cardiac catherization and cardiac ultrasound images will be viewed in the Sectra PACS and archived in the Sectra VNA.