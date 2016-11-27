FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MainstreamBPO Ltd updates on acquisition of Galileo Fund Services Limited
November 27, 2016 / 9:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-MainstreamBPO Ltd updates on acquisition of Galileo Fund Services Limited

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - MainstreamBPO Ltd :

* UK acquisition-MAI.AX

* Galileo is now wholly owned subsidiary of group and will continue to operate under its existing financial services licence

* Has acquired isle of man based fund administrator Galileo Fund Services Limited

* Deal expected to be earnings accretive

* Agreement to increase its presence in UK and broader EU region

* Galileo’s revenues are expected to contribute a 5% annualised increase to group forecast revenue in FY17

* Consideration for transaction was funded with proceeds from group’s existing acquisition facility

* Galileo is privately held specialist fund administrator with current funds under administration of aud $1.1 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

