Nov 28 (Reuters) - Tingyi Cayman Islands Holding Corp

* Board does not recommend payment of dividend for nine months ended 30 sept 2016

* Q3 revenue $ 2.72 billion versus $2.76 billion

* Qtrly profit attributable to owners of company $142.8 million versus $144.3 million

* "Overall business outlook is still challenging" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: