BRIEF-AgaTech ASA to acquire Hiddn Security AS

* Said on Friday entered into an agreement to acquire Hiddn Security AS, a provider of hardware-based encryption solutions

* Said about 82.3 pct of theshareholders in Hiddn had already entered into or otherwise accepted to participate in the transaction

* The transaction will be completed as a share transaction with an exchange ratio of 1.83068551 shares in AGA per 1 share in Hiddn, based on a value of the AGA of 8.5 million Norwegian crowns ($1 million) and a value of Hiddn of 104.9 million crowns

* Completion of the transaction is expected to take place by end of December

