FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-AgaTech ASA to acquire Hiddn Security AS
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
North Korea
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 28, 2016 / 6:25 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-AgaTech ASA to acquire Hiddn Security AS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - AgaTech ASA :

* Said on Friday entered into an agreement to acquire Hiddn Security AS, a provider of hardware-based encryption solutions

* Said about 82.3 pct of theshareholders in Hiddn had already entered into or otherwise accepted to participate in the transaction

* The transaction will be completed as a share transaction with an exchange ratio of 1.83068551 shares in AGA per 1 share in Hiddn, based on a value of the AGA of 8.5 million Norwegian crowns ($1 million) and a value of Hiddn of 104.9 million crowns

* Completion of the transaction is expected to take place by end of December

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 8.5270 Norwegian crowns Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.