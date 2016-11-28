FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Ibersol buys Spain's Eat Out Group for 105 mln euros
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
North Korea
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 28, 2016 / 6:45 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Ibersol buys Spain's Eat Out Group for 105 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Ibersol SGPS SA :

* Said on Friday evening, the cost of acquisition of Eat Out Group amounted to 105 million euros ($111.9 million)

* Eat Out Group sales from own and franchised restaurants reached 209.4 million euros in FY 2015

* Eat Out Group EBITDA in FY 2015 was at 16.4 million euros

* Eat Out Group ended FY 2015 with 321 restaurants, 208 of them under franchising agreements

* Eat Out operates own brands such as Pans & Company, Ribs, Santa Maria and Frescco

Source text: bit.ly/2gAR95Q

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9387 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.