BRIEF-Ibersol buys Spain's Eat Out Group for 105 mln euros

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Ibersol SGPS SA :

* Said on Friday evening, the cost of acquisition of Eat Out Group amounted to 105 million euros ($111.9 million)

* Eat Out Group sales from own and franchised restaurants reached 209.4 million euros in FY 2015

* Eat Out Group EBITDA in FY 2015 was at 16.4 million euros

* Eat Out Group ended FY 2015 with 321 restaurants, 208 of them under franchising agreements

* Eat Out operates own brands such as Pans & Company, Ribs, Santa Maria and Frescco

Source text: bit.ly/2gAR95Q

