Nov 28 (Reuters) - Retail Estates NV :

* Reported on Friday a H1 net current income of 18.5 million euros ($19.7 million), up 11.2 pct

* A H1 rental income of 32.5 million euros, up 10 pct

* As of Sept. 30, the occupancy rate is at 98.13 pct compared to 98.22 pct as of March 31, 2016

* Confirms dividend forecast of 3.3 euros gross per share

Source text: bit.ly/2gNzkmT

