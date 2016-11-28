BRIEF-Kabelconcept Hornig reduces stake in Groclin to 17.58 pct

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Groclin SA :

* Said on Friday that Kabelconcept Hornig GmbH, a company controlled by Groclin CEO Andre Gerstner, sold stake in Groclin

* In total, Kabelconcept Hornig sold 790,000 shares for 14.4 zloty ($3.47) per share

* Kabelconcept Hornig reduces stake in the company to 17.58 pct from 24.40 pct

* Units controlled by Andre Gerstner (Kabelconcept Hornig and Gerstner Managementholding) own now 43.21 pct stake in the company (vs 50.03 pct)

