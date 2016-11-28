FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Kabelconcept Hornig reduces stake in Groclin to 17.58 pct
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
North Korea
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
November 28, 2016 / 7:50 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Kabelconcept Hornig reduces stake in Groclin to 17.58 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Groclin SA :

* Said on Friday that Kabelconcept Hornig GmbH, a company controlled by Groclin CEO Andre Gerstner, sold stake in Groclin

* In total, Kabelconcept Hornig sold 790,000 shares for 14.4 zloty ($3.47) per share

* Kabelconcept Hornig reduces stake in the company to 17.58 pct from 24.40 pct

* Units controlled by Andre Gerstner (Kabelconcept Hornig and Gerstner Managementholding) own now 43.21 pct stake in the company (vs 50.03 pct)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 4.1440 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.