FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Moody's says outlook for Spanish regions is stable in 2017
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
North Korea
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
November 28, 2016 / 7:25 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Moody's says outlook for Spanish regions is stable in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) -

* Fiscal consolidation pressures to continue and structural reform decisions may be deferred under Spain's minority government

* Outlook for spanish regions is stable in 2017

* Stable outlook reflects improving economic prospects and strong liquidity support from the central government

* Expects spanish GDP to grow by 2% in 2017

* Expect regional deficits to narrow in 2016

* "Political uncertainty is likely to persist in 2017"

* Outlook for spanish regions could change to negative if economic growth or deficit reduction were to threaten or postpone debt stabilisation

* Political tension within some regional government coalitions could delay reforms of costly public services such as healthcare,education

* Stronger-than-expected economic growth, or significant change in regional funding system could change the outlook to positive Source text : bit.ly/2fVjXF0

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.