BRIEF-T-Bull signs deal to have its shares traded on WSE's main market

Nov 28 (Reuters) - T-Bull SA :

* Said on Saturday that it signed with Trigon Dom Maklerski SA (Trigon DM) and Trigon Investment Banking Sp. z o.o. & Wspolnicy Sp.k. deal to have its shares traded on Warsaw Stock Exchange's main market

* The company wants to acquire 20.0 million zlotys ($4.83 million) through the public offering

* With the IPO proceeds, the company plans to increase employment to about 150 person (from 50) by the end of 2017, increase the volume of produced games and introduce new titles

* T-Bull plans the public offering in June 2017

* T-Bull shares have been traded on the WSE NewConnect market since Nov. 3 [bit.ly/2eYjDob ]

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: