FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-T-Bull signs deal to have its shares traded on WSE's main market
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
North Korea
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
November 28, 2016 / 9:55 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-T-Bull signs deal to have its shares traded on WSE's main market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - T-Bull SA :

* Said on Saturday that it signed with Trigon Dom Maklerski SA (Trigon DM) and Trigon Investment Banking Sp. z o.o. & Wspolnicy Sp.k. deal to have its shares traded on Warsaw Stock Exchange's main market

* The company wants to acquire 20.0 million zlotys ($4.83 million) through the public offering

* With the IPO proceeds, the company plans to increase employment to about 150 person (from 50) by the end of 2017, increase the volume of produced games and introduce new titles

* T-Bull plans the public offering in June 2017

* T-Bull shares have been traded on the WSE NewConnect market since Nov. 3 [bit.ly/2eYjDob ]

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 4.1392 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.