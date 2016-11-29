BRIEF-Action Q3 net result turns to loss of 15.5 mln zlotys YOY

Nov 29(Reuters) - Action SA :

* Reports Q3 net loss at 15.5 million zlotys ($3.72 million) versus profit of 6.2 million zlotys a year ago

* Q3 revenue was 665.7 million zlotys versus 1.17 billion zlotys a year ago

* Q3 operating loss was 17.8 million zlotys versus 9.1 million zlotys a year ago

* Says 2016 results affected among others by downturn in Q2 and Q3 and rehabilitation proceedings of the dominant entity

* Expects bigger demand for products in Q4

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: