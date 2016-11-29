FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Action Q3 net result turns to loss of 15.5 mln zlotys YOY
November 29, 2016 / 6:50 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Action Q3 net result turns to loss of 15.5 mln zlotys YOY

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 29(Reuters) - Action SA :

* Reports Q3 net loss at 15.5 million zlotys ($3.72 million) versus profit of 6.2 million zlotys a year ago

* Q3 revenue was 665.7 million zlotys versus 1.17 billion zlotys a year ago

* Q3 operating loss was 17.8 million zlotys versus 9.1 million zlotys a year ago

* Says 2016 results affected among others by downturn in Q2 and Q3 and rehabilitation proceedings of the dominant entity

* Expects bigger demand for products in Q4

$1 = 4.1701 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

