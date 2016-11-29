FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ericsson confirms close of production in Boras, Kumla
November 29, 2016 / 9:16 AM / 9 months ago

Ericsson confirms close of production in Boras, Kumla

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Ericsson :

** Says as previously announced, Ericsson will make significant reductions in its operations in Boras and Kumla

** Production of microwave links and logistics in Boras will be closed down and approx. 460 employees will be redundant

** At the same time a new small Ericsson unit will be formed with focus on industrialization, logistics and software development with approx. 175 employees

** The material handling unit will be outsourced to our partner Speed Group, and approx. 50 Ericsson employees will be offered employment

** Ericsson in Boras has approx. 700 employees

** Production in Kumla will be closed down and a smaller test center for 5G development will be formed with approx. 60 employees. Local negotiations about the new unit is ongoing

** Ericsson in Kumla has 420 employees today and approx. 360 will be redundant

** Ericsson will announce more details on ongoing savings on December 8, according to news agency TT

Link to story on announcement of job cuts: here

