FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Mr Green: financial targets in conjunction with listing on Nasdaq Stockholm
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
November 29, 2016 / 2:50 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Mr Green: financial targets in conjunction with listing on Nasdaq Stockholm

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Mr Green & Co AB :

* Publishes financial targets and prospectus in conjunction with its listing on Nasdaq Stockholm

* Mr Green’s medium-term target (two to three years) is to achieve an annual average growth rate of 20 per cent

* In the long-term, the company aims to achieve annual organic growth that exceeds the online gaming industry

* Mr Green’s medium-term target (two to three years) is to achieve an EBITDA margin of 20 per cent

* In the long-term, the company aims to achieve at least 15 per cent EBITDA margin assuming 100 per cent locally regulated markets with betting duties

* Mr Green’s aim is to pay a dividend and/or repurchase shares in an amount of up to 50 per cent of consolidated free cash flow unless it is deemed that the Group’s liquid assets are needed to realise the company’s strategy, future tax payments or need to be set aside to secure additional reserves when warranted by conditions in capitals markets

Source text: bit.ly/2fHX4Ed

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.