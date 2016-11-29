BRIEF-Mr Green: financial targets in conjunction with listing on Nasdaq Stockholm

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Mr Green & Co AB :

* Publishes financial targets and prospectus in conjunction with its listing on Nasdaq Stockholm

* Mr Green’s medium-term target (two to three years) is to achieve an annual average growth rate of 20 per cent

* In the long-term, the company aims to achieve annual organic growth that exceeds the online gaming industry

* Mr Green’s medium-term target (two to three years) is to achieve an EBITDA margin of 20 per cent

* In the long-term, the company aims to achieve at least 15 per cent EBITDA margin assuming 100 per cent locally regulated markets with betting duties

* Mr Green’s aim is to pay a dividend and/or repurchase shares in an amount of up to 50 per cent of consolidated free cash flow unless it is deemed that the Group’s liquid assets are needed to realise the company’s strategy, future tax payments or need to be set aside to secure additional reserves when warranted by conditions in capitals markets

