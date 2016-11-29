BRIEF-Bank Hapoalim names lawyer Oded Eran as new chairman

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Bank Hapoalim Bm

* Israel's largest lender, Bank Hapoalim, on Tuesday named lawyer Oded Eran as chairman starting Jan. 1, 2017.

* Eran will replace Yair Seroussi who will step down at the end of the year after the bank was reprimanded for failing to report a sexual harassment complaint filed against a senior executive.

* Eran currently serves as a director at Hapoalim, and his appointment needs to be approved by Israel's banking supervisor. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)