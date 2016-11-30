FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Avangardco 9-month net loss narrows to $38.8 million
November 30, 2016 / 7:15 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Avangardco 9-month net loss narrows to $38.8 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Avangardco Investments Public Ltd :

* 9-Month net loss reduced to $38.8 million versus $150.5 million year ago

* Q3 net loss of $6.1 million versus profit $1.1 million year ago

* 9-Month negative EBITDA of $10.0 million versus $84.3 million year ago

* 9-Month consolidated revenue amounted to $111.1 million versus $176.5 million year ago

* In Q4 expects a partial recovery in demand for shell eggs and dry egg products and sales price for shell eggs in run up to winter holidays Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

