BRIEF-Avangardco 9-month net loss narrows to $38.8 million

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Avangardco Investments Public Ltd :

* 9-Month net loss reduced to $38.8 million versus $150.5 million year ago

* Q3 net loss of $6.1 million versus profit $1.1 million year ago

* 9-Month negative EBITDA of $10.0 million versus $84.3 million year ago

* 9-Month consolidated revenue amounted to $111.1 million versus $176.5 million year ago

* In Q4 expects a partial recovery in demand for shell eggs and dry egg products and sales price for shell eggs in run up to winter holidays Source text for Eikon:

