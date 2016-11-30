FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Redwood Holding reports Q3 operating loss at 4 mln zlotys YoY
November 30, 2016 / 8:00 AM / in 10 months

BRIEF-Redwood Holding reports Q3 operating loss at 4 mln zlotys YoY

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Redwood Holding SA :

* Reported on Tuesday Q3 revenue of 757,000 zlotys ($181,622) versus 20.7 million zlotys a year ago

* Q3 net profit was 17.2 million zlotys versus loss of 300,000 zlotys a year ago

* Q3 operating loss was at 4.0 million zlotys versus profit of 1.2 million zlotys a year ago

* Said Q3 results were impacted by the bankruptcy of its unit, Complex IQ, and the necessity to change its business model regarding CX products sales

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 4.1680 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

