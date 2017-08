Nov 30 (Reuters) - Otkritie FC Bank :

* Reported on Tuesday Q3 net interest income of 8.44 billion roubles ($129.64 million)versus 14.03 billion roubles year ago

* Q3 net profit of 348 million roubles versus loss of 1.29 billion roubles year ago

* Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio as of Sept.30 of 13.17 pct versus 10.64 pct as of Dec.31, 2015

($1 = 65.1058 roubles)