Nov 30 (Reuters) - Tatfondbank :

* Reported on Tuesday Q3 net profit of 3.39 billion roubles ($51.95 million) versus net loss of 2.16 billion roubles

* Q3 net interest income of 1.74 billion roubles versus 591.3 million roubles year ago

* Q3 provision for loan impairment of 1.49 billion roubles versus 3.23 billion roubles year ago

Source text: bit.ly/2gwaJ2D

