9 months ago
BRIEF-Galapagos increases share capital through warrant exercises
#Market News
November 30, 2016 / 8:30 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Galapagos increases share capital through warrant exercises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov. 30 (Reuters) - Galapagos NV :

* Announced on Tuesday an increase of share capital through warrant exercises

* Issued 86,250 new ordinary shares on Nov. 28, 2016 for a total capital increase (including issuance premium) of 771,337.50 euros ($819,854.63)

* In accordance with the rules of this program, CEO Onno van de Stolpe exercised 15,000 warrants.

* Two other Executive Committee members exercised an aggregate number of 65,000 warrants

* In accordance with Belgian transparency legislation, Galapagos notes that its total share capital currently amounts to 250,187,166.48 euros, the total number of securities conferring voting rights is 46,256,078

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9408 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

