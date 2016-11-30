FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Sanjeev Kumar acquires ordinary shares and warrants of Tethys Petroleum
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 30, 2016 / 1:30 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Sanjeev Kumar acquires ordinary shares and warrants of Tethys Petroleum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Sanjeev Kumar:

* Sanjeev kumar acquires ordinary shares and warrants of tethys petroleum

* Sanjeev Kumar bought beneficial ownership, control of 44 million ordinary shares in capital of company and 96.2 million ordinary earnings per share purchase warrants

* Acquired shares and warrants of Tethys Petroleum for an aggregate purchase price of US$700,001.11

* Ordinary shares acquired by kumar represent approximately 9.0% of Tethy's Petroleum's current issued and outstanding ordinary shares

* Tethys Petroleum ordinary shares & warrants acquired represent 50% of issued & outstanding warrants of this particular class of warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.