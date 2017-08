Nov 30 (Reuters) - Siyata Mobile Inc

* Says net income for Q3 is $20,000 versus net loss of $424,000 in Q2 2016

* Siyata Mobile posts record quarter of $3.7 mln in revenue, positive EBITDA and increase in gross margins

* Qtrly revenues was $3.7 mln, up 68 percent from a year earlier