9 months ago
November 30, 2016 / 2:31 PM / 9 months ago

TENDER-Surgut ups seaborne exports in Dec, sells 100,000t of Urals in the Baltic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 30 (Reuters) -

* Surgutneftegaz issued a tender to sell 100,000 tonnes of Urals crude for loading from the Baltic Sea port of Primorsk on December 17-18, traders said.

* The tender closes on Dec. 1 at 14:00 Moscow time.

* Surgutneftegaz likely obtained an extra cargo in Primorsk on top of the final loading schedule, Reuters sources added.

* To see Urals crude final loading plan for next month click on -

* Surgut holds spot tenders for Urals and ESPO Blend grades regularly, but never discloses the results or buyers. (Gleb Gorodyankin, Olga Yagova)

