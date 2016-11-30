FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Credit China Fintech updates on acquisition of interest in Amigo Technologies
November 30, 2016 / 3:01 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Credit China Fintech updates on acquisition of interest in Amigo Technologies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Credit China Fintech Holdings Ltd :

* Deal at a cash consideration of vnd286.59 billion

* Acquisition of interest in amigo technologies joint stock company

* Unit entered into a share subscription agreement with amigo technologies joint stock company

* subsidiary has agreed to subscribe for & target has agreed to allot & issue shares of target

* Subsidiary also entered into a shareholders ' agreement ("shareholders' agreement") with current shareholders of target Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
