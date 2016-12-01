FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-SRV Yhtiöt to receive EUR 1 mln following dispute with Kiinteistö Oy AW 6
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 1, 2016 / 6:15 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-SRV Yhtiöt to receive EUR 1 mln following dispute with Kiinteistö Oy AW 6

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1(Reuters) - SRV Yhtiöt Oyj :

* Said on Wednesday Kiinteistö Oy Abraham Wetterintie 6 (AW6) had been ordered to pay SRV Rakennus Oy 1.009 million euros ($1.07 million)

* AW 6 will be required to pay SRV unpaid payments of the contract price and additional and modification works approved by the client added with penalty interest

* Said shall examine the content of the decision and thereafter shall decide on whether to appeal to the court of appeal

* Said this decision will have no impact on the outlook for 2016

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9422 euros Gdynia Newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.