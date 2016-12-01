BRIEF-PSI: Bosnia and Herzegovina power utility decides for PSIcontrol

Dec 1(Reuters) - PSI AG :
* Said on Wednesday Bosnia and Herzegovina power utility decided for PSIcontrol
* Power utility JP Elektroprivreda Hrvatske Zajednice Herceg Bosne d.d. Mostar and German-Croatian consortium PSI AG and KONAR have signed a contract for implementation of a SCADA/DMS/OMS control system for the remote control of the JP EP HZHB's electricity distribution grid
* Project is worth 4.3 million euros ($4.57 million) and will be finished within three years
