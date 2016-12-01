FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-PSI: Bosnia and Herzegovina power utility decides for PSIcontrol
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
December 1, 2016 / 6:15 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-PSI: Bosnia and Herzegovina power utility decides for PSIcontrol

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1(Reuters) - PSI AG :

* Said on Wednesday Bosnia and Herzegovina power utility decided for PSIcontrol

* Power utility JP Elektroprivreda Hrvatske Zajednice Herceg Bosne d.d. Mostar and German-Croatian consortium PSI AG and KONAR have signed a contract for implementation of a SCADA/DMS/OMS control system for the remote control of the JP EP HZHB's electricity distribution grid

* Project is worth 4.3 million euros ($4.57 million) and will be finished within three years

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9419 euros Gdynia Newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.