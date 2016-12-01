BRIEF-Ascential investors raise 171.6 mln stg via placing -bookrunner

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Bofa Merrill Lynch:

* Eden 3 S.À R.L., Eden 4 S.À R.L. And Eden Debtco 2 S.À R.L., guardian media group sold 66 mln shares in Ascential Plc at 260 pence per share

* Raising aggregate gross sale proceeds of 171.6 mln stg through the placing

* Following placing, Eden 3 S.À R.L. will hold 3.0 mln shares in Ascential, representing 0.7 pct of company's issued ordinary shares

* Eden Debtco 2 S.À R.L. will hold 48.6 mln shares in capital of Ascential, representing 12.1 pct of company's issued shares

* Closing of placing is expected to occur on Dec. 5 2016