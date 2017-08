Dec 1 (Reuters) - Sporting Clube de Portugal SAD :

* Said on Wednesday Q1 2016/17 net profit of 62.9 million euros ($66.7 million) vs 74,000 euros year ago

* Q1 2016/17 operating results of 64.1 million euros vs 995,000 euros year ago

* Q1 2016/17 revenue from transactions relating to players at positive 56.4 million euros vs negative 472,000 euros year ago

