** European shares retreat, STOXX 600 down 0.3 pct

** U.S. futures marginally up

** Oil stocks extend rally as crude hits 6-week high

** Banco Popular top STOXX gainer

** TDC plummets on reports of spurned takeover bid (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)