BRIEF-Auga Group 9-month revenue down at EUR 28.1 mln y/y

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Auga Group AB :

* Reported on Wednesday that 9-month revenue 28.07 million euros ($29.76 million) versus 32.04 million euros year ago

* 9-month EBITDA 6.66 million euros versus 7.8 million euros year ago

* 9-month net profit 0.78 million euros versus 9.91 million euros year ago

* Net profit changes were mainly impacted by revaluation of own land portfolio and one-off sales of investment assets, which increased net profit for the nine months of 2015 by 8.2 million euros

