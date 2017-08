Dec 1 (Reuters) - PExA AB :

* Rights issue was subscribed to about 20.9 million Swedish crowns ($2.26 million) representing a subscription rate of about 134 percent

* Says will receive proceeds of about 13.9 million crowns after issue costs

* Issue costs amount to about 1.7 million crowns

Source text: bit.ly/2gPMLif

Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.2446 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)