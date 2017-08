Dec 1 (Reuters) - Bayerische Motoren Werke Ag

* BMW of North America LLC - reports NOV total group new vehicle sales of 30,696 vehicles, down 15.8 percent

* BMW of North America LLC - sales of BMW brand vehicles decreased 18.2 percent in November for a total of 26,189 vehicles