FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-National Bank of Canada says Q4 adjusted EPS was $1.24
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 2, 2016 / 11:50 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-National Bank of Canada says Q4 adjusted EPS was $1.24

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - National Bank Of Canada :

* National Bank reports its results for the fourth quarter and year-end of 2016 and raises its quarterly dividend by 2 pct to 56 cents per share

* Qtrly net interest income $769 million versus $695 million

* Adjusted fourth-quarter diluted earnings per share stood at $1.24

* For Q4 of 2016, Bank's total revenues amounted to $1,569 million, up $164 million or 12 pct from same quarter of 2015

* Fourth-quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.78

* As at October 31, 2016, common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio stands at 10.1 pct

* Q4 earnings per share view C$1.21, revenue view c$1.58 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.