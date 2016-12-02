BRIEF-National Bank of Canada says Q4 adjusted EPS was $1.24

Dec 2 (Reuters) - National Bank Of Canada :
* National Bank reports its results for the fourth quarter and year-end of 2016 and raises its quarterly dividend by 2 pct to 56 cents per share
* Qtrly net interest income $769 million versus $695 million
* Adjusted fourth-quarter diluted earnings per share stood at $1.24
* For Q4 of 2016, Bank's total revenues amounted to $1,569 million, up $164 million or 12 pct from same quarter of 2015
* Fourth-quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.78
* As at October 31, 2016, common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio stands at 10.1 pct
* Q4 earnings per share view C$1.21, revenue view c$1.58 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S