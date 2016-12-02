FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Angler Gaming acquires Vuetec assets
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
December 2, 2016 / 12:30 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Angler Gaming acquires Vuetec assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Angler Gaming AB :

* Says its unit Starfish Media N.V. has acquired assets consisting of brand, domains and player database from Vuetec Limited

* Assets were purchased for total price of 1,210,000 euros ($1.29 million)

* Of purchase price, 1,200,000 million euros is cash payment, 10,000 euros is non-cash consideration in form of 1 million ordinary shares in Angler Gaming

* Purchase is expected to have immediate positive effect on Starfish' financial performance

Source text: bit.ly/2gNINdu Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9392 euros Gdynia Newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.