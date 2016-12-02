FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 2, 2016 / 2:55 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-WSE repeals resolution on exclusion of Biomax's shares from trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 2(Reuters) - Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Said on Thursday that it repeals resolution concerning exclusion of shares of Biomax SA from trading on NewConnect announced on Nov. 8

* Obliges the company to hire authorized advisor

* Requested that Biomax ask authorized advisor to prepare a financial and economic analysis of Biomax stating opinion of possibility of continuation of operations by the company

* The trading of Biomax's shares remains suspended until the end of day after the company fulfils obligations

* Said on Nov. 22 Biomax filled the motion for retrial of resolution from Nov. 8

* Said as Biomax published FY 2015 financial report, that meets the requirements under NewConnect's regulations, the reasons exclude its shares from trading according to resolution from Nov. 8 cease to exist

Source text - bit.ly/2ggq1s0

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

