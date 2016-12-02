FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Elbit Imaging Ltd says uncertain about going concern, liquidity position of subsidiary Plaza Centers N.V.
December 2, 2016 / 6:45 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Elbit Imaging Ltd says uncertain about going concern, liquidity position of subsidiary Plaza Centers N.V.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Elbit Imaging Ltd

* Elbit Imaging Ltd - uncertain about the going concern and liquidity position of subsidiary Plaza Centers N.V.

* Elbit Imaging Ltd. announces third quarter results for 2016

* Elbit Imaging Ltd -Q3 revenue ILS 61 million

* Elbit Imaging-Plaza Center says in active negotiations on several disposal transactions which will generate estimated net proceeds of EUR 71 million to PC

* Elbit Imaging Ltd - consolidated income, revenues and gain for Q3 2016 amounted to NIS 61 million versus NIS 51 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

