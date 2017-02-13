BRIEF-Beijing Transtrue Technology's share trade to halt pending announcement
* Shenzhen Stock Exchange says Beijing Transtrue Technology's share trade to halt from Feb 16 pending announcement related to asset restructuring
Feb 13 Baltic Ceramics Investments SA:
* Said on Sunday that its Q4 revenue was 1,050 zlotys versus 19,650 zlotys a year ago
* Q4 net loss was 2.2 million zlotys versus loss of 2.6 million zlotys a year ago
SEOUL, Feb 16 Samsung Group chief Jay Y. Lee appeared at South Korea's special prosecutor's office on Thursday before a court hearing that will decide whether to issue an arrest warrant over his role in a corruption scandal that has engulfed President Park Geun-hye.
