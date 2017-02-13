BRIEF-Universal Robina Co says established a joint venture with Vitasoy Group
* Co and Hong Kong’S Vitasoy Group have established a joint venture
Feb 13 "Ruch" Chorzow SA:
* Said on Friday that its Q2 2016/2017 revenue was 5.0 million zlotys versus 6.7 million zlotys a year ago
* Q2 2016/2017 net profit was 966,102 zlotys versus loss of 253,005 zlotys a year ago
* Intends to conduct an on-market share buy-back during period from 3 march 2017 to 2 march 2018
Feb 16 Panasonic Manufacturing Philippines Corp :