Feb 13 "Ruch" Chorzow SA:

* Said on Friday that its Q2 2016/2017 revenue was 5.0 million zlotys versus 6.7 million zlotys a year ago

* Q2 2016/2017 net profit was 966,102 zlotys versus loss of 253,005 zlotys a year ago

