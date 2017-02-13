BRIEF-Mayne Pharma launches butalbital acetaminophen tablets in the U.S.
* Mayne Pharma launches butalbital acetaminophen tablets in united states Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 13 Ab-Biotics SA:
* Said on Friday Miquel Angel Bonachera Sierra and Sergi Audivert Brugue resign from their positions of Co-chief executive officers, to remain as directors with the company
* Carlos de Lecea steps down as managing director, Rui Simoes Da Silva to take over managing functions
Source text: bit.ly/2kn2wOX
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Mayne Pharma launches butalbital acetaminophen tablets in united states Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Appointment of US-based Jack Cosentino, as ceo and managing director
Feb 15 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc's Siliq to treat adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.