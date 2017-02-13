Feb 13 Ab-Biotics SA:

* Said on Friday Miquel Angel Bonachera Sierra and Sergi Audivert Brugue resign from their positions of Co-chief executive officers, to remain as directors with the company

* Carlos de Lecea steps down as managing director, Rui Simoes Da Silva to take over managing functions

