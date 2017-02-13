Feb 13 SAG GEST Solucoes Automovel Globais SA :

* Said on Friday FY net loss after discontinued operations narrows to 1.2 million euros ($1.28 million) versus loss 74.8 million euros year ago

* FY turnover was 633.4 million euros versus 621.2 million euros year ago

* FY Ebitda at 18.2 million euros versus 15.1 million euros years ago

* Says net debt at 95.5 million euros at end-Dec. versus 111.1 euros at end-Dec. 2015

Source text: bit.ly/2kmT4Lu

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9407 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)