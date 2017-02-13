BRIEF-Universal Robina Co says established a joint venture with Vitasoy Group
* Co and Hong Kong’S Vitasoy Group have established a joint venture
Feb 13 SAG GEST Solucoes Automovel Globais SA :
* Said on Friday FY net loss after discontinued operations narrows to 1.2 million euros ($1.28 million) versus loss 74.8 million euros year ago
* FY turnover was 633.4 million euros versus 621.2 million euros year ago
* FY Ebitda at 18.2 million euros versus 15.1 million euros years ago
* Says net debt at 95.5 million euros at end-Dec. versus 111.1 euros at end-Dec. 2015
* Intends to conduct an on-market share buy-back during period from 3 march 2017 to 2 march 2018
