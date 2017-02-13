BRIEF-Mayne Pharma launches butalbital acetaminophen tablets in the U.S.
* Mayne Pharma launches butalbital acetaminophen tablets in united states
Feb 13 Blirt SA:
* Said on Friday that its Q4 revenue was 1.5 million zlotys ($371,361) versus 3.6 million zlotys a year ago
* Q4 net loss was 777,000 zlotys versus profit of 915,000 zloty a year ago
($1 = 4.0392 zlotys)
* Appointment of US-based Jack Cosentino, as ceo and managing director
Feb 15 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc's Siliq to treat adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.