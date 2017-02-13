BRIEF-Modetour Network to pay annual dividend as 600 won/share for FY 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 600 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
Feb 13 Organic Farma Zdrowia SA:
* Said on Friday that its Q4 revenue was 24.2 million zlotys ($5.99 million) versus 22.3 million zlotys a year ago
* Q4 net loss was 1.6 million zlotys versus profit of 617,000 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0383 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 600 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
Feb 15 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday: RUSSIA A crisis over the relationship between Trump's aides and Russia deepens as a growing number of Trump's fellow Republicans demand expanded congressional inquiries into the matter. The Trump administration offers the job of national security adviser to U.S. Vice Admiral Robert Harward, sources say, but it is not clear if he accepted.
* Co and Hong Kong’S Vitasoy Group have established a joint venture