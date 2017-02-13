BRIEF-Bank Of The Philippine Islands says FY income rose 20.9 pct
* In December 2016, the bank declared dividends of P0.90 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 13 Dnb Asa
* Says more than 100 Norwegian banks to take Vipps ownership stakes
* Electronic payments service Vipps was developed by DNB
* DNB to own 52 pct, Sparebank 1 Alliance to hold 25 pct, Eika Alliance to hold 10 pct, indepandent savings banks 12 pct, Sparebanken Moere 1 pct
* Sparebank 1's mCASH payment solution to merge with Vipps Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
* In December 2016, the bank declared dividends of P0.90 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 15 U.S. prosecutors have subpoenaed one of the women who claims she was sexually harassed by former Fox News chairman Roger Ailes, and compelled her to testify before a federal grand jury, her lawyer said on Wednesday.
* No significant interest in any of mining cos mentioned in news article reports that DENR cancelled mineral production sharing agreements of 75 cos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: