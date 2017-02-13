Feb 13 RSY SA:

* Said on Friday that its unconsolidated Q4 revenue was 60,818 zlotys ($15,005) versus 209,848 zlotys a year ago

* Unconsolidated Q4 net loss was 677,018 zlotys versus loss of 1.2 million zlotys a year ago

