BRIEF-Universal Robina Co says established a joint venture with Vitasoy Group
* Co and Hong Kong’S Vitasoy Group have established a joint venture
Feb 13 RSY SA:
* Said on Friday that its unconsolidated Q4 revenue was 60,818 zlotys ($15,005) versus 209,848 zlotys a year ago
* Unconsolidated Q4 net loss was 677,018 zlotys versus loss of 1.2 million zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0532 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Co and Hong Kong’S Vitasoy Group have established a joint venture
* Intends to conduct an on-market share buy-back during period from 3 march 2017 to 2 march 2018
Feb 16 Panasonic Manufacturing Philippines Corp :