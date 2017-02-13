Feb 13 Casta Diva Group SpA:

* Said on Friday that it acknowledged the decision of the expert appointed by the court of Milan

* The expert determined that the withdrawal value of Blue Note shares should be 2.28 euros ($2.43) per share

* The board approved to offer shareholders 129,500 shares for which the withdrawing right has been exercized

* Given that the difference compared with the expert's price is small, the price per share is set at 2.30 euros in order to ensure the same treatment for all withdrawing shareholders

