Boeing wins union vote at South Carolina plant
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb 15 Boeing Co defeated a union drive by workers at the company's aircraft factory in South Carolina on Wednesday, as workers voted to reject union representation.
Feb 13 Restaurant Brands International Inc
* Q4 Tim Hortons same store sales rose 0.2 percent in constant currency
* Restaurant Brands International inc. Reports full year and fourth quarter 2016 results
* Q4 RBI total revenues of $1,111.4 million versus $1,057.0 million in prior year period
* Q4 Tim Hortons comparable sales increased 0.2% and Burger King comparable sales increased 2.8% in constant currency
* Q4 EPS of $0.50
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.42, revenue view $1.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted diluted EPS of $0.44 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* OSI Systems announces pricing of upsized $250 million convertible senior notes due 2022
* Gear Energy Ltd announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 operating results